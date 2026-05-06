An investigation is underway after more than $250,000 worth of illegal cigarettes, e-cigarettes and tobacco was allegedly seized from a vehicle in Forbes.

Police were patrolling Lachlan Street on Sunday 26 April when they observed two unknown men allegedly carrying a large quantity of illegal cigarettes into the store from a van parked nearby, police said in a statement shared to Central West Police District's social media.

Police searched the van and allegedly located several boxes containing cartons of illegal cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

The vehicle was seized for forensic examination.

On Monday, 4 May, police conducted a forensic search of the van and allegedly located 11 individual boxes containing cartons of approximately 89,380 cigarettes, 250 loose tobacco pouches, and more than 500 e-cigarettes, with an alleged total approximate retail value of between $250,000 and $300,000.

Inquiries continue.

Meanwhile a man has fronted court after police seized $120,000 worth of cocaine during a vehicle stop near Bathurst on Thursday.

Highway Patrol officers stopped a Toyota utility on the Great Western Highway at Glanmire about 7.25am after it was allegedly seen with defective headlights.

The 31-year-old male driver underwent mandatory testing, with a roadside drug test allegedly returning a positive result for methylamphetamine.

The same result was allegedly reflected in a secondary test.

Police searched the vehicle and seized a bag containing 198 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $120,000, a bag containing 57 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity, and possess prohibited drug.

He was also issued traffic infringement notices for not displaying P plates and having tinted headlights.