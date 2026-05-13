The body of a man found beside a vehicle in a nature reserve has been formally identified, NSW Police said in a statement to media.

Police were alerted to reports of an abandoned vehicle at Roundhill Nature Reserve, about 100km north-west of Lake Cargelligo, on Monday afternoon.

On arrival, police located the body of a man, and a crime scene was established before being forensically examined.

The vehicle and firearms were also seized for further examination.

The body has since been formally identified as 37-year-old Julian Ingram.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Investigations under Strike Force Doberta remain ongoing and a report will be prepared for the Coroner, NSW Police said.

Police have identified Julian Ingram.

Strike Force Doberta was established after the deaths of three people and an unborn baby in Lake Cargelligo on Thursday 22 January 2026.

A 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man died after being found critically injured in a vehicle in Bokhara Street suffering gunshot wounds.

Police were then called to Walker Street after a 50-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were found suffering gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene while the man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition. He has since been released.