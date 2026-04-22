A woman has suffered serious facial injuries after a man known to her allegedly headbutted her.

The man has since been charged with serious domestic violence offences, the assault occurring in Parkes on the weekend.

Police will allege the man headbutted a 30-year-old woman about 6.50pm on Saturday at a home in Woodward Street.

The woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Detectives attached to Central West Police District – with the assistance of Western Region Operations Support Group and Chifley Region Enforcement Squad – located and arrested a 26-year-old man at a residence on Condobolin Road, Parkes, about 11.25am on Monday.

Police allege that at the time of his arrest, the man was in possession of a firework.

He was taken to Parkes Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), and handle explosive/precursor without authorising licence.

The man was initially refused bail and reappeared in court on Tuesday.

Parkes man on firearms and other charges

A Parkes man has appeared in court charged with alleged firearms offences among three others following an investigation by Central West Police.

Police conducted a Firearms Prohibition and a Weapons Prohibition compliance checks at a home in Mitchell Street in Parkes about 10.30am on Tuesday.

Officers located a 45-year-old man inside the premises during a search, allegedly in breach of conditions of an enforceable Apprenhended Domestic Violence Order.

The man was arrested and taken to Parkes Police Station.

During a compliance search of a second property in Westcott Street, police located a .22 calibre ammunition round, a rifle stock, an extendable baton, a replica pistol and a child-like sex doll.

The man was charged with five offences: Possess unauthorised firearm, possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit, contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO, possess child-like sex doll, acquire firearm part without authority to do so.

He was refused bail and appeared before Parkes Local Court on Wednesday.

Man faces drug, firearms, traffic offences

A man has appeared in court for alleged drug, firearms and traffic offences after he was stopped on the Newell Highway.

Officers attached to Central West Police District were patrolling in Parkes about 10am on 9 April when they stopped a man - who police allege was suspended from driving at the time – in a Mitsubishi sedan on the highway.

The 20-year-old was handed a Firearms Prohibition Order and a Weapons Prohibition Order before police searched the vehicle, allegedly seizing 1.23 grams of cannabis and a knife.

The man also allegedly returned a positive drug test result for methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Police conducted a search at an address in Howard Street in Peak Hill, where they allegedly located and seized a further two knives.

The man was taken to Parkes Police Station where he was charged with five offences:

· Possess prohibited drug (two counts),

· Drive, licence suspended under s 66 Fines Act,

· Fail or refuse to comply with prohibition or requirement,

· Learner driver not display "L" plates as prescribed, and

· Custody of knife in public place.