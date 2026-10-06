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Vandals tear-up oval causing thousands of dollars damage

<p>Vandals have allegedly torn-up Woodward Oval with electric scooters causing thousands of dollars damage.</p>\\n
<p>Vandals have allegedly torn-up Woodward Oval with electric scooters causing thousands of dollars damage.</p>\\n

Vandals have allegedly torn-up Woodward Oval with electric scooters causing thousands of dollars damage.

Vandals have allegedly torn-up Woodward Oval with electric scooters causing thousands of dollars damage
October 6, 2026 • 10:48
Updated, October 6, 2026 • 01:51

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