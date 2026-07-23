A truck driver has been detected driving four times over the legal alcohol limit during a roadside heavy vehicle operation in Forbes.

Police conducted stationary roadside testing and a heavy vehicle compliance operation in Sheriff Street in Forbes about 10.05am on 10 July when highway patrol officers stopped a B-Double truck for inspection.

The 47-year-old driver from Blacktown underwent a roadside breath test, which returned a positive reading, NSW Police said in a statement posted to social media this week.

He was arrested and taken to Forbes Police Station where a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.210.

Police also inspected the driver's National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) work diary and found a number of fatigue and administrative breaches relating to the completion of the logbook.

The man was issued a Court Attendance Notice for a high-range PCA offence, to appear before Forbes Local Court on 18 August.

Police suspended the man's driver's licence and issued multiple infringement notices relating to the alleged NHVR work diary breaches.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command continues to remind all drivers, particularly heavy vehicle operators, of their responsibility to comply with road safety laws and fatigue management requirements.

"Drink driving and driver fatigue remain significant contributors to serious road trauma across NSW," NSW Police said.

Three-car collision in Trundle

Police are still investigating a three-car collision where one vehicle rolled on its side in Trundle on Saturday.

A 43-year-old male driver was driving in Parkes Street in Trundle at 5.30pm when he crashed his car into two parked vehicles causing significant damage.

The driver was injured and conveyed to Orange Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still yet to speak to the man as their investigations continue.