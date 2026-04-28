Two teenagers have been charged, including one for allegedly stealing to the value of or less than $60,000, after a business was broken into over the weekend.

Central West Police District officers were called to a store in Court Street in Parkes about 9.30pm on ANZAC Day, 25 April, with reports of an alleged break and enter.

In a statement issued to media, police said they allegedly found the front door had been removed, a front window had been smashed with a brick, and a desk and till knocked over.

They established a crime scene and started investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged break-in.

About 12.30pm the next day, investigators arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl at an address in Miller Street, Parkes, following reports of an unrelated domestic incident.

While at the residence, police will allege they located and seized six vapes, believed to be stolen.

The two were taken to Parkes Police Station where the boy was charged with break and enter house etc steal value less than or equal to $60,000 and breach of bail.

He was refused bail and appeared before a children’s court on Monday.

The girl was charged with common assault (domestic violence) and issued a future Court Attendance Notice to appear before a children’s court on Thursday, 18 June.