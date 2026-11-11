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Social media helps round-up cattle

<p>These are the missing cattle\\'s paddock mates left behind on a property in Trundle. PHOTO: Central West Police District</p>\\n
<p>These are the missing cattle\\'s paddock mates left behind on a property in Trundle. PHOTO: Central West Police District</p>\\n

These are the missing cattle's paddock mates left behind on a property in Trundle. PHOTO: Central West Police District

Ten head of cattle went missing in Trundle, a social media post helped to locate most of them
November 11, 2026 • 03:28

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