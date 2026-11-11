Social media helps round-up cattle

Thanks to the power of social media seven out of 10 head of cattle reported missing in the Trundle area were found within 25 minutes of police putting the call-out for help. Central West Police District and the Rural Crime Prevention Team turned to the public on 29 October seeking assistance to help find a number of cattle that had gone missing from a property a few kilometres south of Trundle. It's believed the cattle - nine black Angus heifers and one black baldy heifer, all about 300kg - wandered from the property after escaping a damaged section of fencing. In less than 25 minutes, the Rural Crime Prevention Team said a landholder in the area, after seeing their post on social media, located seven out of the 10 head missing and they were returned to their rightful owner. "Thanks to everyone who shared this post, it goes to show the power of social media," said the Rural Crime Prevention Team. Farmers in the Trundle area were still urged to keep a look-out for the remaining cattle and if they spotted any stray cattle in the area, or had information that would assist in locating them, were asked to contact a nearby police station or Crime Stoppers NSW on 1800 333 000.