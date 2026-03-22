The Rural Crime Prevention Team are warning the public of possible fuel thefts as they appeal for information about a stealing from a property.

Officers attached to Central West Police District commenced an investigation after they received a report of a stealing at a property where 800 litres of diesel was taken some time between Sunday, 22 February and Sunday, 1 March.

As inquiries continue, the Rural Crime Prevention Team are encouraging anyone who may have information regarding this theft to contact Rural Crime Investigators at Orange Police Station on 0636 36399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Acting State Rural Crime Coordinator, Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Maclean said the Rural Crime Prevention Team are anticipating that with the recent increase in the cost of fuel, an increase in fuel theft is likely to occur.

“Landholders are asked to remain vigilant around their on-farm fuel storage and police encourage installing surveillance cameras, securing bowser handles with padlocks, and keeping detailed records of all fuel usage using the NSW Police Fuel theft report template.”

Additionally, Detective Acting Inspector Maclean encourages any fuel thefts to be reported.

“The Rural Crime Prevention Team are imploring victims of fuel theft to report every instance of fuel theft from farms and timely reporting allows police to investigate reports and to monitor trends," he said.

“Be aware of any vehicles that you may not recognise in your local community, or portable Ute back tanks, 44-gallon drums or shuttles on the back of vehicles or in trailers."

Police are also interested in any information regarding the sale of fuel at greatly discounted rates being conducted away from services stations and legitimate fuel distributors.

The Rural Crime Prevention Team is requesting members of the community to report suspicious behaviour.

For a fuel theft in progress or for incidents where vehicles are seen trespassing and hanging around on farm fuel storage facilities, call 000.

Alternatively, non-urgent reports of suspicious activity regarding fuel theft or images or CCTV that may assist can be reported via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.