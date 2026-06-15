Parkes police found Parkes residents were overall well behaved over the long weekend on 6-7 June, including those attending the annual Parkes Picnic Races.

The horse races had been called off due to a wet track, however the party at the Parkes Racecourse still went ahead.

The police had a drug detection dog in town that weekend and Officer In Charge at Parkes Police Inspector Adrian Matthews said racegoers were well behaved throughout the day.

He did say, however they received a report of graffiti at the Coachman Hotel overnight on the long weekend Saturday.

In great community spirit, which always shines brighter during moments like these, a couple of Parkes Spacemen Old Boys rolled up their sleeves to help remove the graffiti from the windows of the Coachman the following Monday morning.

Some of the Parkes Spacemen under 18s boys lined-up to help as well, but Bob Skinner and John Kennedy were too experienced and efficient, and got the job done in record time.

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