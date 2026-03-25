Officers attached to State Crime Command’s Child Abuse Squad have arrested and charged a 46-year-old man in Parkes.

In a statement issued to media, the man was arrested about 5pm on Friday, 13 February and charged this month.

He was taken to Parkes Police Station where he was charged with two counts of intentionally do sexual act with child aged between 10-16 years (DV), two counts of intentionally sexually touch child 10-16 years (DV), and contravene the restrictions of a domestic violence AVO.

The man was refused bail and had appeared in Bail Division Local Court 4 on 14 February.

His marked the 66th arrest by the Child Abuse Squad for 2026.