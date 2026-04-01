PHOTO
29524.0
A Parkes Shire man has appeared before court facing seven charges relating to the possession and dissemination of child abuse and bestiality material.
Central West Police District commenced an investigation into a 54-year-old man in March after receiving information he had been in possession of child abuse material on telecommunication devices.
Detectives executed a search warrant at a property on Newpark Lane in Tullamore, north of the town centre, about 10.30am last Thursday, 26 March, where they arrested the man.
During the search, officers seized mobile phones and a laptop.
Police allege an extensive amount of child abuse and bestiality material was located on the devices.
The man was taken to Parkes Police Station, where he was charged with:
· Possess child abuse material (three counts),
· Disseminate child abuse material (two counts),
· Person possesses bestiality material, and
· Use carriage etc to access child abuse material.
He appeared before Bail Division Court 4 last Friday where he was formally refused bail to face Parkes Local Court on Thursday, 21 May.
Investigations continue, with further charges anticipated.