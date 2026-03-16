A man has been charged with murder after the body of a man and a critically injured woman were found inside a home in Wellington on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a home in Gisborne Street, Wellington about 8.10am after reports of a concern for welfare, a NSW Police statement issued to media said.

Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and located the body of a 76-year-old man, along with a 74-year-old woman seriously injured inside the home.

The woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to hospital, where she remained in a critical condition.

A crime scene was established, and detectives under Strike Force Fedonia commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the assistance of the State Crime Commands Homicide Squad.

Following an extensive search of the area, a 30-year-old man was arrested inside a fast-food restaurant in Arthur Street about 10.15am, before being taken to Wellington Police Station.

The man was charged with murder (DV) and cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent (DV).

Investigations under Strike Force Fedonia continue.