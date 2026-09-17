Man charged over alleged vehicle theft, arson

A man has been charged after a car was allegedly stolen from Forbes and set on fire in Orange last week. Police arrested a 19-year-old in Parkes on Wednesday afternoon and charged him with being carried in conveyance without consent of owner. Officers have been investigating since the white Skoda hatchback was allegedly taken from a Sam Street property between 5pm on Friday 11 September and 4pm on Saturday 12 September. About 11.30pm that night emergency services were called to Oxley Place, Orange, following reports of a car fire. Officers attended and found the white Skoda hatchback well alight. Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze; however, the hatchback was destroyed. The vehicle was seized for forensic examination. Following extensive inquiries, officers executed a search warrant at a property on Albert Street, Parkes, and made the arrest, The man was refused bail to appear before Bail Division Court on Thursday 17 September.