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Man charged over alleged vehicle theft, arson

<p>Police made the arrest in Parkes.</p>\\n
<p>Police made the arrest in Parkes.</p>\\n

Police made the arrest in Parkes.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from Forbes and found burnt out in Orange.
September 17, 2026 • 12:00

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