Man arrested, knife seized after alleged threat at service station

A man has been charged, and a knife allegedly seized, after reports of shoplifting and threats at a Forbes service station. The man has been refused bail after local police, with the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, swooped on properties in Forbes and Orange last Wednesday and Thursday. Investigations opened last Tuesday 27 October following reports of a man shoplifting and allegedly threatening a store attendant with a knife and throwing an object at him, at a Forbes service station on the Newell Highway. No injuries were reported, Central West Police District said in a social media post. Following inquiries, police arrested a 22-year-old man at a home on Scrivener Street about 1.15pm Thursday. During a search of the home, officers allegedly located and seized a knife and other items related to the investigation. The man was taken to Parkes Police Station, where he was charged with armed with intent commit indictable offence, shoplifting value less than or equal to $2000, common assault and commit s114 offence. He was refused bail to reappear before Forbes Local Court in November. Police allegedly located and seized the drug 'ice', cannabis, a firearm part, a single round of ammunition, electronic devices and an amount of cash when they executed a search warrant at a Betula Street, Orange, home on Thursday afternoon. Police arrested a 28-year-old woman at the home and took her to Orange Police Station, where she was charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic), and breach of bail. She was to face Bail Division Court on Friday. Officers also issued a 32-year-old man with an outstanding Firearms Prohibition Order and Weapons Prohibition Order and inquiries continue in that matter. Police used a drone in a search warrant at a shed on Clergate Road, Orange, on Thursday morning where they allegedly located and seized cocaine, cannabis and alcohol. Inquiries continue. Future operations in Central West Police District with the assistance of Raptor Squad are anticipated.