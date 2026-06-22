Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred in Parkes this morning.

Central West Police District officers responded to reports of two unknown males forcing their way into a home on Condobolin Road in Parkes shortly after 9am.

The occupants – two men aged 52 and 37 – were asleep at the time, a NSW Police statement issued to media said, when the two intruders forced entry through the front door.

Both were wearing dark coloured face coverings with one of the men allegedly armed with a shortened firearm.

After confronting the occupants, the unknown males left the scene in a white dual cab utility that was last seen travelling east along Condobolin Road.

"No rounds were discharged during the incident," police said.

The 37-year-old man suffered cuts to his right foot - that did not require any medical attention - from broken glass inside the home.

"It is not known how the glass came to be broken," police said.

"The older man was not injured.

"The incident is believed to be targeted."

As inquiries continue anyone with information about the incident – or has any relevant dashcam/mobile phone footage – are urged to contact Parkes Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.