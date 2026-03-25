A two-day operation cracking down on illegal e-bikes has seen 170 fines issued in Sydney’s south last week.

On 17-18 March NSW Police and highway patrol officers carried out a compliance, enforcement and education operation in the central business districts of the Sutherland Shire, South Sydney and Eastern Beaches, and around nearby schools and beaches.

Police spoke to more than 215 e-bike and e-scooter users with 170 fines issued and 99 cautions given.

More than 250 people were breath tested and 26 people were drug tested.

There were five e-bike riders who tested positive to drugs.

Police laid five charges for criminal offences and 21 traffic charges.

The operation focused on disrupting and reducing the illegal and dangerous use of non-compliant e-bikes and associated anti-social behaviour, particularly among young people.

Officers also focused on improving community safety through education and engagement.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Operations Commander, Superintendent Anthony Boyd said further deployments were planned in the Sutherland Shire area and other locations across the state.

“NSW Police take illegally modified e-bikes and dangerous riding seriously, and will continue to conduct operations to prevent reckless riding where other road users and pedestrians are put at risk,” Superintendent Boyd said.

“While e-bikes are a great mode of transport when ridden safely and most people do comply with the rules, police have seen an increase in illegal or anti-social e-bike rider behaviour.

“Disappointingly officers saw a number of riders on modified and non-compliant e-bikes and we took appropriate action.

“We urge riders to learn and comply with the law.”