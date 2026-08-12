Police have charged 24 people after apprehending outstanding domestic violence offenders across the western region.

The Domestic and Family Violence Command established Operation DFVC Surge 2026 to deploy all available police resources to target offenders wanted on outstanding warrants, conduct bail and apprehended domestic violence order compliance checks and to prevent serious violent offending.

Officers from the Domestic and Family Violence Command led a coordinated operation across the western region on 15 July.

Officers from all police districts in the region took part, with the operation supported by specialist officers from the Domestic Violence High Risk Offenders Team, Raptor Squad, State Operations and Emergency Management Command, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

During the operation, 24 people were arrested and charged with 49 offences.

Police conducted 260 Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO) compliance checks, with six breaches identified, and completed 41 bail compliance checks.

Officers conducted four Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) searches on offenders with significant domestic violence history and alleged links to outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Operation DFVC Surge 2026 was conducted in the Central, South West and North West Metropolitan Regions earlier this year, with 83 offenders arrested and charged with a range of serious domestic violence offences.

During all operations, police conducted more than 1000 ADVO compliance checks, 341 bail compliance checks and 17 FPOs were executed.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said, in a NSW Police statement issued to media, the government has supported NSW Police with the resources they need to target high-risk domestic violence offenders, including moving to criminalise covert stalking, establishing the nation-leading Domestic and Family Violence Command, introducing tough bail reforms to remand DV perpetrators and supporting targeted operations like Surge and Amarok.

"These operations highlight two things: the scale of the domestic violence challenge and the extraordinary work NSW Police are doing to confront it," Ms Catley said.

Domestic and Family Violence Commander Superintendent Danielle Emerton said police remained committed to holding domestic violence offenders accountable and protecting those at greatest risk of harm.

“This operation demonstrates the value of intelligence-led policing in addressing domestic violence,” Superintendent Emerton said.

“By analysing emerging trends and targeting high-risk offenders, police can act swiftly and strategically to reduce further offending.

“Victim safety remains our primary focus.

“By bringing together specialist expertise, intelligence and frontline resources, we can identify emerging risks earlier, disrupt offending and help keep our communities safe.”

Operation DFVC Surge will continue across the state.