Police have charged a driver involved in the fatal crash that occurred on the Parkes Bypass in January.

An 87-year-old man from Forbes is facing six driving offences and will appear before Parkes Local Court on Thursday, 4 June, said a NSW Police statement issued to media.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a SUV at the intersection of the Newell Highway and the new Forbes Road turnoff about 2pm on 7 January, the first day of the Parkes Elvis Festival.

Paramedics treated the alleged driver of the sedan, an 87-year-old man and his passenger a 73-year-old woman at the scene for serious injuries.

The man was taken to Orange Base Hospital and the woman was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital, and later transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital.

The 70-year-old female driver of the SUV was also airlifted, to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.

A crime scene was established which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

The 73-year-old passenger died in hospital almost three weeks after the collision.

Police charged the alleged driver on Friday, with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, two counts of cause bodily harm by misconduct in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving no death or grievous bodily harm, and not keep left of dividing line.