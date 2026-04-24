Three people have been arrested and charged over alleged drug and firearms offences following an attempted break-in in the shire's south.

Central West Police District officers were called to a rural property on Back Yamma Road in Parkes about 12am on Thursday after receiving reports of an attempted break-in.

Police were told two unknown people attempted to force entry via a locked gate, before damaging a CCTV camera within the property and driving off, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

Police executed a search warrant at an address in Victoria Street about 11.45am the same morning, where they arrested two men aged 41 and 30, and a 19-year-old woman.

During the search officers allegedly located and seized a flintlock-style pistol, two rounds of rifle ammunition, an amount of methylamphetamine, 19 fireworks and a large quantity of copper cable believed to be stolen.

The men and woman were taken to Parkes Police Station.

The 41-year-old man was charged with enter enclosed agricultural land damage property - aggravated, larceny, destroy or damage property, and handle explosive/precursor without authorising licence.

He was refused bail to face Parkes Local Court on Thursday, 7 May.

The woman was charged with enter enclosed agricultural land damage property - aggravated, larceny, and destroy or damage property, and was granted conditional bail to face Parkes Local Court on Thursday, 18 June.

The younger man was served a Field Court Attendance Notice for the alleged offence of possess prohibited drug, to face Parkes Local Court on Thursday, 21 May.