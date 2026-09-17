$600k worth of contraband in two vans seized

Two men have been charged with possessing large quantities of illicit drugs and items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, found during two separate vehicle stops near Bathurst. Bathurst Highway Patrol officers stopped a van with alleged prohibited window tinting and other alleged defects on the Great Western Highway at Walang, about 20km east of Bathurst, about 8.45am last Friday. During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located and seized about 163,000 cigarettes, 37 vapes, 20kg of loose-leaf tobacco, 2.5kg of tobacco pouches, and 46 nicotine patch tins, with a total estimated street value of $266,000. The 63-year-old driver was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for the offences of 50 counts of possessing tobacco of commercial quantity, and possess commercial quantity of vaping goods. He is due to appear before Bathurst Local Court on 28 October. A defect notice was also issued. Police allegedly located and seized about 30kg of cannabis, along with cannabis plant cuttings during a vehicle stop near Bathurst on the weekend. Two days later highway patrol officers stopped a van also with alleged prohibited window tinting on the Great Western Highway at Yetholme, about 25km east of Bathurst, about 9.15am on Sunday. During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located and seized about 30kg of cannabis, along with cannabis plant cuttings, stems and other plant material, liquid fertiliser containers and soil, with a total estimated worth of $350,000. The vehicle was seized for further analysis, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media. The 26-year-old driver was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug greater than or equal to commercial quantity, and possess prohibited drug. The man was also issued a defect notice.