A $250,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Julian Ingram, the man wanted over the deaths of three people and an unborn child in Lake Cargelligo in January.

The 37-year-old is alleged to have shot and killed his 25-year-old former partner who was pregnant, a 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman at two different Lake Cargelligo addresses on 22 January.

He also allegedly seriously injured a 19-year-old man.

Specialist police teams under Strike Force Doberta have been conducting coordinated searches for Ingram since.

These have included the State Crime Command, Tactical Operations Unit, Tactical Operations Regional Support, Rescue and Bomb Disposal, negotiators, drone pilots, rural crime investigators, and investigators from Central West Police District.

The NSW Government reward has been announced for information that may assist investigators in locating Ingram, who is also known as Julian Pierpoint.

Ingram is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 165cm-170cm tall, of a medium build with short dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a Ford Ranger utility with NSW registration DM-07-GZ described as having council signage, a metal tray back, high visibility markings on the side and an emergency light bar on the roof.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said this reward is intended to help bring those responsible before the courts and deliver justice for the victims and their families.

“This was a shocking and brutal act of violence that has left families grieving and a community deeply shaken,” Minister Catley said.

“The NSW Police Force will not stop working to locate Julian Ingram, and this $250,000 reward is about encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

“If you know anything about his whereabouts, now is the time to speak up.

"Even the smallest piece of information could help police find him and ensure those responsible for this horrific crime face justice.”

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner for Regional NSW Field Operations, Paul Pisanos said police require urgent input from the wider public to ensure no stone is left unturned.

“With the backing of this $250,000 reward, we’re calling on members of the public to come forward with what they know, to help police locate this man and bring closure to Lake Cargelligo and surrounding communities,” Deputy Commissioner Pisanos said.

“This is about bringing a resolution to the families and all those affected.

Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland APM, Western Region Commander, said investigators continue to work tirelessly to locate Ingram.

“Finding Ingram remains a top priority for our teams, with intelligence-led policing at the forefront of the investigation,” Assistant Commissioner Holland said.

“To anyone who is aware of his whereabouts – let this reward be the prompt for you to break your silence and assist police.”

Police are urging anyone who has any information that could assist investigators, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.