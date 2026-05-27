Encouraging the next generation of pharmacists to build careers in rural Australia is driving a local initiative bringing pharmacy students from New Zealand to regional New South Wales and the ACT, for frontline experience.

The Life Pharmacy Group (LPG) placement program is in its fourth year and provides Bachelor of Pharmacy students, from the University of Otago, a practical hands-on understanding of working in an Australian community pharmacy.

Jaxon Reid, Ruby Budge and Sehaj Hothi have been working alongside pharmacists at Life Pharmacy Forbes, Flannery’s Pharmacy, and Parkes Pharmacy, providing healthcare to the local communities.

Jaxon is from Blenheim, in the South Island of New Zealand, and said the placement is an amazing opportunity.

“During this time in Australia, I am looking forward to learning about the services and customer, patient interactions Life Pharmacy Group has on offer,” student Jaxon Reid said.

“With the cool dispensing robots freeing up time, and allowing pharmacists to focus more on patients, is what pharmacy should be about.

“I am also hoping to learn about Aboriginal health while here in Australia, as well as legislation and the way things are done here compared to New Zealand. I think this learning is very valuable.”

During their month-long stay, the students work at LPG stores in Forbes, Parkes, Dubbo, Orange and Canberra.

The rotation encourages fourth year students to join LPG for their intern year, and in turn, increase the number of newly qualified pharmacists, eager to work and live in rural NSW and the ACT.

“I am really looking forward to having the opportunity to experience seven different pharmacies within four weeks, while also getting to travel to different areas across NSW and the ACT,” student Ruby Budge said.

“I think it will be a great way to learn from a range of different settings and meet new people.

“I am hoping to learn how pharmacy practice in Australia differs compared to New Zealand, including the day-to-day workflow, patient care, and the different opportunities available within the profession.”

Since its inception, the LPG placement program is having great success in encouraging pharmacy graduates to live in rural Australia.

This year, New Zealand university graduates Aisling Casey and Zandra Hinton have joined LPG for their placements in Forbes and Parkes.

“This program has really strengthened over the past four years and it’s something we’re incredibly proud of,” Partner at Flannery’s and Life Pharmacies, Sarah Hazell, said.

“Once students experience the level of care, connection and impact regional pharmacists have every day, they’re often surprised by just how rewarding the profession can be. Inspiring the next generation to consider rural and regional pharmacy is vital for the future of healthcare and the communities that depend on it.”