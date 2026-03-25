A friendly face at Woolworths is this year celebrating 30 years working in the supermarket industry.

In 1996 Michelle Skinner started her career with Franklins part-time while studying Year 11 at Parkes High School at 16 years old.

After two years she transferred to a Franklins store in Sydney.

Not long after, the chain began closing stores around the country.

Fortunately for Michelle and her colleagues, their Franklins store was one of a small number purchased by Woolworths.

"Our store was one of the lucky ones that Woolworths bought, so we were able to keep working," Michelle said.

"A lot of people lost their jobs when the Franklins stores closed so I was really lucky to continue on."

After spending two years working in Sydney, Michelle transferred back to Parkes Woolworths where she has remained ever since.

Over 30 years in the industry, Michelle has witnessed major changes on the way supermarkets operate, particularly with the introduction of new technology.

"When I first started in the office, all the money had to be counted by hand and the coins had to be rolled.

"Now everything just goes through a machine and it counts it all."

Pricing and ticketing systems have also evolved significantly.

"I used to put all the special tickets out around the store," Michelle said.

"Now they're electronic since the recent store refit, so that job doesn't really exist anymore."

This year Michelle Skinner has reached a career milestone working three decades in the supermarket industry.

Following those changes Michelle moved into Woolworths' online department where she now spends her time picking and preparing orders for customers.

During her career Michelle has also worked in the store's office handling wages and registers, and still occasionally helps out other departments when needed.

One of the most memorable periods of her career was during the Covid-19 pandemic when supermarkets became one of the few places that remained open.

"That was probably the craziest time," she said.

"Everyone remembers when you couldn't buy potatoes or toilet paper. It was just crazy."

As an essential worker Michelle continued going to work each day while many others stayed home.

"That was hard because I still had to go to work every day and then come home to my family. You were always worried you could pick something up at work and bring it home."

Despite the challenges Michelle said the people she works with has been a big reason why she has stayed at Woolworths for so long.

"I love the people I work with. Some of the friends I've met through Woolworths have moved on from the company but we're still friends," she said.

Woolworths has also provided flexibility throughout different stages of her life including raising her three children.

"I was able to take maternity leave three times and still have my job there to come back to.

"When the kids were little I could work nights and when they started school I was able to change to day shifts."

A special part of her career with Woolworths was meeting her now husband Grant Skinner who also used to work at Woolworths.

"I guess you could say that has been a highlight," Michelle laughed.

Looking back Michelle said the supportive team environment has been one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

"The people I work with are really kind and caring.

"We all get along and we're friends outside of work as well," Michelle added.

Thirty years on Michelle will continue to be a familiar and friendly face you see among the supermarket shelves at Woolies.