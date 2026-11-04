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A career built on care

<p>Sandra Massurit (right) has stepped back from her role at Australian Unity after spending almost 40 years supporting seniors to remain in their own homes longer. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n
<p>Sandra Massurit (right) has stepped back from her role at Australian Unity after spending almost 40 years supporting seniors to remain in their own homes longer. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n

Sandra Massurit (right) has stepped back from her role at Australian Unity after spending almost 40 years supporting seniors to remain in their own homes longer. PHOTO: Brendan McCool

Sandra Massurit steps down after 38 years of working in the aged care industry.
Brendan McCool
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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