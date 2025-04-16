Three young Parkes athletes have done Parkes and Trundle proud on the national stage representing NSW at the 2025 Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Perth.

Toby Morgan's, Vashti William's and Ryker Moore's hard work, determination and talent lit up the national arena and they came home with medals, personal bests and unforgettable memories.

For Toby the championships were nothing short of historic in what was his second year at the titles.

Competing in five Para U15 events across five days, Toby walked away with a bronze medal in the 1500m smashing his PB by an incredible 35 seconds.

In the 200m Toby ran one second faster than the standing world record for his para classification, a record set back in 1992.

Though it won't be officially recognised yet due to classification rules this achievement was very exciting for the young athlete.

"I'm just happy with this great achievement of running faster than a world record," Toby said.

He also set a new national record in 800m by two seconds beating his PB and placing fourth.

In 100m Toby placed seventh and was only 0.2 seconds off his PB which is also the national record for his para classification and in 400m he placed fifth.

A highlight of the championships for Toby was meeting his idol Gout Gout as well as having his medal presented by Paralympian Jaryd Clifford.

His week of competing was non-stop, swimming at the NSWCCC Swimming Championships the day he flew to Perth and he was straight back into cross country at school after returning home.

There is no time for Toby to rest up before next season yet as he is headed to the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Adelaide next week where he is excited to compete against boys his own age in the U13 age category.

Vashti had an extraordinary debut on the national stage where she placed third in the U15 girls javelin.

She threw an amazing 2m PB which was her very first throw.

Despite almost missing her event and receiving a yellow card, the young athlete from Trundle focused and threw her best.

"It was such an unreal experience," Vashti said.

"My goal was just to get a PB and try my hardest but coming third overall, all on top of all the other NSW girls who've beaten me before was amazing."

Vashti's achievement is even more special given she was training on a grass footy field in the small town of Trundle.

"Coming home with that medal felt so special as I knew my whole town was proud of my achievement. It didn't really click to me until I got home that I am the third best thrower in Australia."

The trip to Western Australia was a trip of firsts for Vashti which made the experience even more special.

"my first time competing at national level, first time on a plane, visiting Western Australia, and even getting to meet some family members for the first time was just amazing," Vashti added.

Vashti thanked her coach, Mr Leonard for his hard work and dedication towards her training, her mum and Karlos.

Ryker showed true grit in the U15 boys 500m.

The talented runner put in a strong start to the race giving it his all.

While he didn't progress pass the heats finishing seventh his determination and sportsmanship shone.

Ryker has trained hard and consistently, and his qualification for nationals is an amazing achievement.

Parkes' very own Kim Robinson was also at the championships in Perth.

As a Chief Technical Field Official Kim officiated at both the Australian Junior and Open Athletics Championships.

Kim officiated a wide range of events and loved having a birds eye view of lots of amazing athletes perform.

A passionate supporter of local athletes and member of the Parkes Little Athletics committee Kim also enjoyed being able to be there to see Parkes athletes compete.

She even had the opportunity to take a photo with her favourite track athlete Jessica Hull.

The Parkes Little Athletics community is extremely proud of the incredible achievements of Toby, Vashti, Ryker and Kim.

A special thank you from Parkes Little Athletics went to sponsor Karlos Lindner of Lindner Bulk Haulage who has supported the athletes.

With their eyes of future championships, these young athletes have already proven that they're a force to be reckoned with and they're just getting started.