PHOTO
The Parkes and District Kennel Club hosted a highly successful three-day Agility Trial from 10-12 April at their kennel club grounds.
The event drew competitors from across NSW, the ACT, Victoria and even Tasmania, showcasing Parkes as a premier destination for canine sports enthusiasts.
The April trial has become a hallmark event for the Parkes club, offering participants and spectators a wonderful experience.
With three days of intense competition at the Parkes Showground, fully fenced rings for maximum safety, convenient onsite camping and a well-stocked canteen serving delicious food, it’s no wonder this event has gained such popularity.
This year’s trial saw an impressive turnout, with more than 1000 runs recorded across the weekend.
Local competitors Fiona Madden with her dog Tucker, and Lynn Madden with her dog Drift, made the Parkes community proud with their outstanding performances.
Tucker achieved a qualification and first place in Excellent Gamblers, as well as two qualifications and two first-place finishes in Novice Agility.
Tucker also received the prestigious Rising Star award from the judges.
Meanwhile, Drift earned a qualification and title in Novice Snooker, along with a qualification and third place in Excellent Jumping.
Competitors praised the friendly atmosphere of the regional trial, the warm hospitality of the locals and the mouth-watering offerings at the canteen.
From tiny Chihuahuas to towering Belgian Shepherds, dogs of all breeds and sizes demonstrated their agility and skill, proving that this sport truly has something for everyone.
The Parkes and District Kennel Club extends its gratitude to all the participants, volunteers and supporters who contributed to the event’s success.
The club is now eagerly looking forward to their next agility trial, scheduled for August.