The Parkes and District Kennel Club hosted a highly successful three-day Agility Trial from 10-12 April at their kennel club grounds.

The event drew competitors from across NSW, the ACT, Victoria and even Tasmania, showcasing Parkes as a premier destination for canine sports enthusiasts.

The April trial has become a hallmark event for the Parkes club, offering participants and spectators a wonderful experience.

Steven Cavanagh’s Teddy in the Masters Jumping. Barbara Rogleff of Sydney with Joy, a grey Standard Poodle. Dalmation Django in action in the Masters Jumping competition. Fiona Watts from Parkes Kennel Club, major sponsor Coprice representative Karen Jolly of Parkes, Nellie enjoying Coprice treats and Denise Gersbach from the Parkes Kennel Club. Basenji Pacer did well in the Novice Agility, owned by Judy Lea of Scots Head. Basenji Pacer did well in the Novice Agility, owned by Judy Lea of Scots Head. Lara, owned by Hanne Hoelass of Sydney, on the A Frame in the Novice Agility. LEFT: Corina Wendnagel of Victoria with Django a Liver Spotted Dalmation. RIGHT: Hanne Hoelass of Sydney with Lara. Long-time supporters of the Parkes and District Kennel Club and its agility trials, running the canteen, Matt Gersbach, Michael Watts and Kay Power. Michael Turner of Perth with Pinot, an American Cocker Spaniel in the weaves. Wren, a Working Cocker Spaniel owned by Jody Griffiths of Cowra. Asta, a black Working Cocker Spaniel owned by Bethany Messner jumping in the Novice Agility, watched by Judge Murray Sharman. Asta, a black Working Cocker Spaniel owned by Bethany Messner jumping in the Novice Agility. Frida, a Lagotta, with her handler Mara Roberts in the Masters Jumping.

With three days of intense competition at the Parkes Showground, fully fenced rings for maximum safety, convenient onsite camping and a well-stocked canteen serving delicious food, it’s no wonder this event has gained such popularity.

This year’s trial saw an impressive turnout, with more than 1000 runs recorded across the weekend.

Local competitors Fiona Madden with her dog Tucker, and Lynn Madden with her dog Drift, made the Parkes community proud with their outstanding performances.

Parkes competitors Fiona Madden with her dog Tucker cleaned up at the Parkes Dog Agility Trial in April. PHOTO: Submitted

Tucker achieved a qualification and first place in Excellent Gamblers, as well as two qualifications and two first-place finishes in Novice Agility.

Tucker also received the prestigious Rising Star award from the judges.

Meanwhile, Drift earned a qualification and title in Novice Snooker, along with a qualification and third place in Excellent Jumping.

Lynn Madden with her dog Drift from Parkes collected a first and third place and two qualifications. PHOTO: Submitted

Competitors praised the friendly atmosphere of the regional trial, the warm hospitality of the locals and the mouth-watering offerings at the canteen.

From tiny Chihuahuas to towering Belgian Shepherds, dogs of all breeds and sizes demonstrated their agility and skill, proving that this sport truly has something for everyone.

The Parkes and District Kennel Club extends its gratitude to all the participants, volunteers and supporters who contributed to the event’s success.

The club is now eagerly looking forward to their next agility trial, scheduled for August.