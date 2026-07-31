The Parkes Shire is home to nine new Australian citizens following a citizenship ceremony conducted by Parkes Shire Council in the Cooke Park Pavilion on 16 June.

The new citizens moved to Australia, some as far back as 65 years ago, from Thailand, Germany, Great Britain, America, Canada and South Africa.

"In a few moments this country becomes a more beautiful place," Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said during the ceremony.

"We are privileged to share this country with First Nations people... We're part of an ongoing civilisation.

"Today Australia says welcome home."

Introducing Parkes' nine new Australian citizens:

Jye Gorham from Thailand enjoyed the special moment with her husband George Gorham.

Kotchawan Gorham (Jye) was born in Thailand and arrived in Australia in 2014. She moved from Forbes to Parkes in August 2025.

Jye lives with her husband and works in accounts in Forbes, and she enjoys gardening in her spare time.

Husband and wife Winfried and Brigitte Jaehne were born in Germany and arrived in Australia from Hamburg in 1960, the couple moved to Parkes from Brisbane in December 2017 to be closer to their daughter Natalie and husband Paul.

Brigitte also has three sisters and their families are in Western Australia, Victoria and Queensland.

Win has an upholstery business in Parkes and enjoys scuba diving, deer hunting, and loves reading and travelling with his wife throughout the year.

Dennis Roux Kuun from South Africa with his grandmother Anna Rautenbach.

Dennis Roux Kuun was born in South Africa and arrived in Australia from New Zealand in 2012, moving straight to Parkes.

Dennis has his mum, dad, sister and brother who immigrated together.

He's a process technician for Solar Mining Services in Bogan Gate and enjoys growing his faith through Generosity Church.

His interests include health and fitness, and watching rugby league.

A proud family moment for Wade McConnell, originally from Canada, with his son John (11), wife Kerrie, daughter Maggie (13) and son Cooper (6) McConnell.

Wade McConnell was born in Canada and arrived in Australia in 2007, moving to Parkes from Dubbo in 2013.

He is married to Parkes doctor Kerrie Stewart and they have three children – Maggie (13), John (11) and Cooper (6).

Wade has worked at Northparkes since 2011 and they also have a small farm on the east side of town.

Wade is the president of the Parkes Aero Club and he enjoys hunting, fishing, farming and flying.

Lucie McMahon from England and Kate Cummins from the US (both centre) with their families from Tullamore.

Katharine Cummins was born in the United States and moved to Sydney in 2011 just before settling in Tullamore.

She lives in the shire town with her partner Chris and two children Eliza (5) and Casey (2).

Kate works as the school learning support officer at Tullamore Central School, as well as an educator at Trundle Preschool.

Lucienne McMahon was born in England and came to Australia in 2011, also moving to Tullamore.

Lucie and her husband and three children live on a farm between Tullamore and Fifield. Her husband's family lives in Tullamore and Parkes.

Lucie works as a school administration officer at Tullamore Central School and helps her husband on the farm. She enjoys yoga, art, sewing, gardening and as a family they love to go water skiing.

Although Lucie lives in the Lachlan Shire, she requested to have her citizenship ceremony in the Parkes Shire, so that she and her friend Kate Cummins could celebrate this special ceremony together.

Friends Lou and Sharon Henry and wife Tracey Thomas witnessed Andy Thomas from Wales become an Australian citizen.

Andrew Thomas was born in Wales in the UK and arrived in Australia on 22 June 2018. He moved to Parkes in June 2024.

Andy and his wife Tracey live in Parkes.

He is a technician working mainly within NSW, and some areas throughout Australia.

Andy enjoys reading, travelling and music in his spare time.

Cameron Ivey-Drayton was worn in Great Britain and came to Australia in 2021, moving straight to Parkes.

He has one child living with him in Parkes.

Cameron works as a train driver for Pacific National in Parkes and enjoys golf, English football, NRL, touch rugby and cars.