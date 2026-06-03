Collections for the annual Kerbside Bulky Waste Clean-up will take place across the Parkes Shire from 15 to 26 June.

The free service is available to all residential properties currently receiving a Parkes Shire Council waste and recycling collection service and provides residents with an opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky household items while helping divert recyclable materials from landfill.

Parkes Shire Council's Waste Management Coordinator, Sharyn Ware, encouraged residents to take advantage of the service and ensure items are prepared correctly for collection.

"The annual Bulky Waste Clean-up is a convenient way for residents to dispose of larger household items that can't be placed in their regular bins," Ms Ware said.

"By separating materials correctly, we can maximise recycling opportunities and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill."

Residents are asked to place eligible items neatly on the kerbside prior to Monday 15 June.

Collections may occur on any day during the two-week collection period and will only occur once at each residence.

To assist with efficient collection, waste must be separated into three distinct piles:

1. Scrap metal and whitegoods

2. E-Waste

3. General bulky household items

Loose items should be securely tied into bundles using rope or string, or placed in sturdy boxes.

Plastic bags will not be collected.

A maximum of two cubic metres of waste per household will be accepted.

Items that are oversized, hazardous, longer than 1.8 metres (excluding mattresses), or too heavy to be safely handled by two people will not be collected.

Waste placed in laneways will also not be collected.

Residents should note that tyres are not accepted as part of the Kerbside Bulky Waste Clean-up and must be disposed of through alternative approved recycling or disposal facilities.

Residents are reminded that recyclable materials collected through the program will be diverted from landfill wherever possible.

For more information, including a list of acceptable and unacceptable items, download the 2026 Bulky Waste Collection brochure from Council's website or contact Council's Waste Hotline on 1300 725 415.

Collection at a glance:

• Put waste out: 13-14 June

• Collections: 15-26 June

• Maximum volume: 2 cubic metres per household

• Eligible properties: Residential properties receiving Council waste and recycling services

For further information, visit Council's website or contact 1300 725 415