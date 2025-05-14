Five junior hockey athletes are currently representing Parkes in the NSWCHSSA Secondary Girls Hockey Championships.

Elly Thornberry, Lily and Sienna Collins, Addison Summerhayes and Leni Constable began their championship campaign on Tuesday, 13 May and will wrap up the titles today, Thursday, 15 May.

On Tuesday the girls were off to a winning start as Addison knocked in Western’s first goal of the championships against Sydney South West.

Western then went on to win 2-0.

They then played North West winning 4-0.

On Wednesday morning Western continued their winning streak against Riverina 6-1 with Addison scoring her second goal, as well as Leni scoring two.

The team was then up against a strong South Coast team and unfortunately lost 2-0.

The girls will now play in the finals today.

Year 12 student Lily is playing defender and has represented the Western team twice along with Sienna and Leni.

Sienna is playing in the mid field and Leni, a striker.

Elly, who is also in Year 12 is one of Western’s incredible goal keepers who is playing in her first CHS Championships along with Addison who is making her mark as a striker.

We look forward to hearing about the rest of their championship.