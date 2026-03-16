Parkes felt the tremors of the largest earthquake in the region in decades last Wednesday evening, 11 March.

Social media lit up with reports of windows, chairs and even homes shaking, and dogs bolting, while others said they heard the noise of the quake.

Many mistook it for wind.

Geoscience Australia's Hugh Glanville said the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at Boorowa at 7.09pm was the largest they have recorded since 1977, when a 4.8 earthquake was at Browning.

Last week's quake occurred a few kilometres north east of Boorowa at a depth of 8km, significant enough to cause minor damage.

"We don't know at this stage, but you can get minor things like plaster cracking, things falling off shelves and light damage to structures," Mr Glanville said.

Mr Glanville said the earthquake was large for the area but not unheard of - and people reported feeling it all the way from Albury to Gosford.

Locally, there were reports of the earthquake being felt in Grenfell, Cowra, Young, Forbes and Parkes.

Rachel Swindle who lives in Parkes' north was preparing dinner when the quake occurred.

"I heard a noise like the sound of wind gushing and I looked outside expecting wind, and it was still as," she said.

"I thought I was going mad."

But what she experienced was confirmed by her teenage son who felt it instead and came to her asking if she felt it too.

He described it like a vibration.

Many others in Parkes said it shook their homes, like Parkes man John Sarkissian.

"Our house shook, creating some concern, but all is okay," he said.

There were 329 comments on the Parkes Shire Community Noticeboard Facebook page when followers were asked if they felt an earthquake last Wednesday night.

Here's what some said:

"Sure did, our house shook for an instant," Jan Warren-McPhee said.

"I was sitting in my recliner chair when the house and chair shook. I looked at my watch and it was 7.10pm. It didn't last long. Initially I thought it was a truck," Fiona Quinney said.

"My husband thought it was the wind, we're in Junction Street. I felt it under my chair," Janice Cornelissen said.

"Glad I wasn't imagining it, it definitely wasn't wind. I was looking outside at the dogs on the grass when it happened, they even looked around," Leanne Field said.

Water NSW undertook precautionary inspections of Wyangala Dam - about 75km away - and found no issues.

"Dams are designed to withstand seismic activity well in excess of that experienced last [Wednesday]," a Water NSW spokesperson said.

Inspections continued at Wyangala on Thursday, along with Burrinjuck (Murrumbidgee River) and Carcoar (Belubula River) dams, though the seismic activity was well below the threshold for concern.

Mr Glanville said they expect to see some smaller aftershocks over the coming weeks - generally smaller in magnitude than last Wednesday's earthquake, though there is always a small possibility of a larger event.

Over the last 20 years, Mr Glanville said they have recorded 346 earthquakes within 100km, and said while earthquakes are common in the area, Wednesday's was a little bit larger than usual.

If people feel an earthquake, Mr Glanville advises they should duck, cover and hold on under a desk, table or mattress to protect from falling debris.

He said it is not a good idea to run outside as falling debris may affect you.

Geoscience Australia would appreciate your help in encouraging people who felt the earthquake to lodge a felt report at https://earthquakes.ga.gov.au/

As of Monday, 16 March GeoScience Australia has recorded 7429 reports about the earthquake.

Mr Glanville said they can use reports of earthquakes to track how widely and strongly earthquakes are felt and this helps them model the future damage, shaking and extent of shaking from earthquakes.