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Energy from Waste

Parkes Energy Recovery releases EIS

<p>The architectural design concept for the Parkes Energy Recovery facility that\\'s proposed to be built within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct on Nelungaloo Road. Its Environmental Impact Statement is now on public exhibition.</p>\\n
<p>The architectural design concept for the Parkes Energy Recovery facility that\\'s proposed to be built within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct on Nelungaloo Road. Its Environmental Impact Statement is now on public exhibition.</p>\\n

The architectural design concept for the Parkes Energy Recovery facility that's proposed to be built within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct on Nelungaloo Road. Its Environmental Impact Statement is now on public exhibition.

Parkes Energy Recovery has released its Environmental Impact Statement for its proposed energy from waste facility
November 11, 2026 • 07:54

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