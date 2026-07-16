I bring to your attention the ongoing saga of the unfinished show pavilion, the annual Parkes Show is coming up and the pavilion is still not finished.

At present all the people displaying their exhibits have to display them in the old buildings which is not very suitable, the arts and craft exhibits are only about half of what can be displayed.

And other exhibits which could be displayed in the new pavilion have the same problem, where they only display a portion of their exhibits.

The cartoon is a light-hearted look at the pavilion progress.

Kim Chambers, Parkes

Still a 'no' to daylight saving

I wish to put my opposition to Daylight Saving in the public arena.

I voted no to it at the time, some 50 years ago as I could not see any sense to it and I feel the same today.

All the arguments against it that you have highlighted (see article published in 16 April edition of the Parkes Champion Post) I totally agree with.

Personally I am not pleased with having to get up in the dark as I find it unnatural.

Please keep me informed on any progress in getting rid of this absurdity.

Bruce Pryor, Parkes