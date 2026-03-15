Dear Editor

Methane gas is the greatest danger to life on earth at present.

Methane is 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide when it comes to trapping heat in the earth's atmosphere and at least 25 per cent of today's global warming is driven by methane from human activities.

Reducing or mitigating methane in the atmosphere would have a significant and positive impact on our planet's warming potential (ghgsat.com).

After coal and gas, landfills (rubbish tips) are the biggest emitters of methane.

A new wood fire heater in a home emits five times per hour more particulates then the maximum the proposed waste to energy facility could produce, while one diesel truck on the highway - and we have 1200 of them already - produces almost the same amount of nitrogen dioxide. While the farmers should note the allowable amount of dioxins and furans per hour is slightly less than from a closed wood heater or stove, and, even more astounding, is that the facility in Dublin's actual emissions are just 0.0091 nanograms per cubic metre.

(A nanogram is equal to one billionth of a gram and is used to measure things like trace elements).

I suggest to your readers they go on to the internet and find out the truth about the outdated and wrong information that has been spread in Parkes.

Having this facility in Parkes will have huge benefits for us all.

Pam Nankivell, Parkes