Reader urges community to look at EIS with open mind

Dear Editor To be or not to be? That is the question we should all still be asking. No doubt there would be many advantages for Parkes if the Waste to Energy facility was built here, but would there be any downsides? Some of us are already for or against the proposal, but have we got all the facts? The Environmental Impact Statement is now on public exhibition and we can and should meet the experts behind it to make the right choice. We can speak to them with our questions at the Parkes Services Club either Thursday 19 November from 10am until 5pm, on Friday 20 November from 11am until 7pm or Saturday 21 November from 11am until 4pm. Alternatively, we can join a webinar today or on Tuesday 24 November from 6pm-7.30pm, or call into the Parkes Energy Recovery office at 189 Clarinda Street which is currently open from 10am until 4pm on Tuesdays to Thursdays. Please everyone, do this and do it with an open mind. It is important for us, it is important for our families, it is important for our friends. Indeed it is important for all the citizens of Parkes that we get this right. Pam Nankivell, Parkes