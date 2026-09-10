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LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Gun buyback an unfair attack on law-abiding citizens

This Parkes resident says national gun buyback is a distraction from the actual problem and is unfair on law-abiding citizens
September 10, 2026 • 01:07
Updated, September 10, 2026 • 01:08

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