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Oliver puts best foot forward

<p>Oliver Hughes will be dancing at the State Dance Festival with the NSW Public Schools State Dance Company. PHOTO: Parkes School of Dance</p>\\n
<p>Oliver Hughes will be dancing at the State Dance Festival with the NSW Public Schools State Dance Company. PHOTO: Parkes School of Dance</p>\\n

Oliver Hughes will be dancing at the State Dance Festival with the NSW Public Schools State Dance Company. PHOTO: Parkes School of Dance

Oliver Hughes is ready to put his best foot forward at the State Dance Festival.
Brendan McCool
September 9, 2026 • 02:00

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