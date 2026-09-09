Oliver puts best foot forward

Oliver Hughes will be representing Parkes on the big stage next week as he heads to Sydney to dance at the State Dance Festival with the NSW Public Schools State Dance Company. Later in the year, Oliver will rejoin the ensemble to dance at the NSW Schools Spectacular at the end of November. Oliver said he is proud to be selected for the state dance company because he feels like he has accomplished a lot at such a young age. He has been dancing since he was three, and joined the Parkes School of Dance two and a half years ago, where he has a focus on jazz, rock and roll and contemporary dancing. Oliver said his sister introduced him to dancing and he enjoys how it gives him the ability to express himself freely and be away from judgement. As part of his selection into the state dance company Oliver had to submit a video audition highlighting one of his own dance routines, and then complete a second dance provided by a choreographer at NSW Department of Education's arts unit. The dance company will be split into three cohorts for the State Dance Festival with about 20 dancers in each. For November's Schools Spectacular, Oliver said they will learn a new dance and perform all together. With dancers coming from across the state, much of their practise is done solo - though they have had a few group sessions learning their choreography throughout the year. "That's when we really perfect the plan and learn how to be cohesive," he said. Oliver trains twice a week with Parkes School of Dance across the three different classes. Outside of training, Oliver said he dances all the time at home and school to keep his skills up. While this is not the first time Oliver has performed in different programs, this is the first time he has taken part in the State Dance Company.