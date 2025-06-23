Mariah Williams has played her 150th game for the Hockeyroos.

From picking up a hockey stick at the age of four in Parkes to making her debut for Australia at just 17 in 2013 and going on to become a three-time Olympian, Mariah reached another milestone to remember on 17 June.

The now 30-year-old is at the end of her FIH Pro League campaign with the Hockeyroos in Europe and the UK.

She faced England in her 150th match for Australia, in what was the first of two games against the hosts.

While the Hockeyroos fell 0-1 in a tight encounter in London, where Australia were forced to chase England and hunt an equaliser for three quarters - nothing was going to put a damper on Mariah's spirits.

"You don't know when your last game will be for your country...we're doing something we absolutely love and something we put a lot of hard work and blood and tears into, so when you step out on that field it's a moment to feel a big sense of pride and gratitude," Mariah told Hockey Australia on her 150th cap in the green and gold.

"It's been a long time coming... I debuted in 2013, alongside the likes of Jane Claxton and Brooke Peris, which feels like a very long time ago," she reflected.

"Unfortunately, having the injuries that I've had throughout my career has made me miss a lot of games, and I don't take this for granted.

"I'm very fortunate that I've still been able to reach 150 games for my country, and to do it alongside one of my best friends, Kaitlin (Nobbs who also marked 150 games), is something that's also been incredibly special."

The Hockeyroos congratulated Mariah on social media "on a journey of immense talent, leadership and resilience to your big 150".

Mariah's teammates described the forward as passionate, resilient and deadly.

Parkes Hockey Incorported too shared how proud they are of Mariah as she marked her 150th game and couldn't ask for a better role model for their up-and-coming players.

The Hockeyroos had surged to fifth on the FIH Pro League ladder after back-to-back victories over India, while England were desperate to lift themselves off the bottom of the table and were determined to make a statement in front of a packed home crowd on 17 June.

But Australia responded in round 2 on 18 June and delivered a comprehensive 3-0 victory over England in blistering conditions in London to claim a vital three points in their FIH Pro League campaign.

The Hockeyroos beat Germany 4-3 in their season finale on 22 June, finishing this year's international competition in fourth.

The Netherlands won both men's and women's tournaments, with the Kookaburras coming second.

Attention now turns to the crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at the Oceania Cup in Darwin, where Australia will take on New Zealand in a three-match series from 4-7 September.