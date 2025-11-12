As part of the Parkes Bypass project, there's a nice little foot and cycle path that follows along the new section of the highway and over Victoria Street.

It's all to better connect residents living on both sides of the bypass and provides a safe crossing option for those who walk or cycle to school or work at Parkes Christian School.

A footbridge over the Newell Highway bypass at Victoria Street had always been in the plans since early designs were released six years ago.

Initially a bridge to accommodate vehicles wasn't included in the designs but community feedback highlighted an enormous need for Victoria Street and Back Trundle Road to remain connected and not split in two to allow better access and a second option to the school and travelling west.

Parkes Christian School has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, with a number of expansion projects underway and completed, so it was the right decision to make.

The footbridge accompanies the road bridge as we've seen since the bypass opened to traffic on 15 April and Victoria Street on 8 July.

The foot and cycle path follows the bypass, crosses Condobolin Road and stretches just past Brolgan Road, which has since been cut in two to make way for the new road but connects to the new Link Road on the east side that leads to Hartigan Avenue.

The artwork planned for the safety screens on Victoria Street bridge have now been installed - they are the design of Wiradjuri women and cousins from Parkes Kyah and Katlyn Turnbull.

Transport for NSW crews are completing the final touches to the entire $287.2 million bypass project, including work on sign posting and landscaping.