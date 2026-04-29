Crowds united in the centre of Parkes for Anzac Day on Saturday in what was the biggest turnout the Parkes RSL Sub Branch has ever seen.

Sub branch secretary Paul Thomas said the large numbers weren't limited to one service but across the entire day.

“The crowd was big at the dawn service, in the park and at our annual luncheon,” he said.

"We're getting the biggest crowds we've ever had in Parkes. It was unreal."

This year's ANZAC Day crowds were the biggest the Parkes RSL Sub Branch has ever seen.

The day's special guest speaker Colonel Michael Mudie, a Parkes boy himself who attended Parkes Public School and Parkes High School, and played for the Spacemen, was honoured to return home for this year's ANZAC Day commemorations.

He attended the dawn service on Memorial Hill, he marched, spoke at the community ceremony in Cooke Park and the ANZAC Day luncheon, and visited the Parkes Cemetery War Graves to lay a wreath.

Colonel Mudie said he was deeply impressed by the contribution from all our schools.

Colonel Mudie has served in the Australian Army for 26 years.

"I didn't mean for it to happen like that, I planned to join for the initial six years," he said.

"It's been an amazing life and it's been an amazing career and opportunity.

"That being said it's not without its sacrifices and not without its challenging times."

He praised the town's solidarity and unity, and mentioned the moment he stood at the Parkes War Graves in the cemetery.

"It was a very quiet, very powerful reminder that behind every name and every grave stone, there is a story," he said.

"...That connection between the past and the present is what gives ANZAC Day its enduring power.

"It's not just about history, it's about continuity."

He added that he felt the community support very deeply here.

Colonel Mudie lives in Canberra and the last time he was in the Parkes Shire for ANZAC Day was in 2015 when he attended the dawn service in Bogan Gate, marched in Tullamore and was Tullamore's guest speaker.

"It's been a real privilege to be part of the ANZAC Day commemorations," he said on Saturday.

"I had a few moments, because this was my ground as a child.

"It's humbling."

Michael and Kelly Mudie after the dawn service on Memorial Hill, which was a big highlight for Michael. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Colonel Mudie said his highlight of the day was the dawn service:

"With the sunrise, the Light Horseman silhouetted against the light, the monument lit up and the school students speaking," he said.

"It was just sublime."

Colonel Mudie's family, including his parents Shirley and Robert Mudie, sister Rachelle Davis and wife Kelly, joined him for the commemorations and the luncheon.

He has family in Bogan Gate, Peak Hill, Trundle and Tullamore.

His wife Kelly (nee McKay) is originally from Bogan Gate and the two met in high school in 1994.

Colonel Michael Mudie (back) with his uncle and aunty Colin and Sue Mudie, mum and dad Shirley and Robert Mudie, sister Rachelle Davis who now lives in Canberra and her husband Jerrod Davis.

The community commemorations in Cooke Park also featured a special tribute by Airforce Reservist Marcus Giffin who shared the story of his great, great uncle Athol Giffin from Parkes (more on this to come).

Sub branch secretary, Mr Thomas thanked all who attended the ANZAC Day luncheon, held upstairs at the Parkes Services Club every year.

"It's the biggest I've ever seen and I've been part of this luncheon for 11 years," he said.

"They kept coming through the door, we've never had that at the luncheon."

Mayor Neil Westcott was among the dignitaries who attended the lunch.

He recalled ANZAC Day in his youth and how there was very little involvement, if any at all, from younger generations.

Cr Westcott referenced the 1979 song And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda, quoting the lyrics "But year after year, their numbers get fewer. Someday, no one will march there at all".

But he added after the numbers he saw in Parkes that morning for the town's march around the CBD, those words couldn't be further from the truth - as he watched proud children, grandchildren and families step-up in their place, marching for them and the ANZAC spirit.