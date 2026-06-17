Member for Calare Andrew Gee has called for a Jobseeker-type support for businesses affected by the Great Western Highway closure - 100 days in.

"This is not a short-term disruption," the federal MP said.

"We’re 100 days in and we’re looking at indefinite, forever roadworks. It’s an unfolding economic emergency. A regional crisis."

Mr Gee has criticised the NSW Government's financial support package, which included $10,000 grant available to eligible small businesses in Mount Victoria, Hartley, Little Hartley, and Hartley Vale.

Forbes and Cabonne shires were among councils to be eligible for $15,000 grants to strengthen visitor economies, and $5000 for community events.

Mr Gee described the approach as "an insult to hardworking business owners".

"These minuscule payments do not keep doors open," he said.

"They do not put food on the table for business owners, their staff, or their families.

"What is needed is an ongoing, structured support package - similar to JobKeeper during the COVID-19 pandemic - that recognises the scale and duration of this disruption and provides real, continuing assistance to keep businesses afloat."

Mr Gee called on both the NSW and Federal Governments to urgently step up and deliver an ongoing business support package that reflects the severity of the impacts of the closure.

The road was described as one of most important freight and passenger corridors in NSW by Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, also drawing attention to the 100-day mark since its closure.

Mr Toole said the closure had forced motorists and heavy vehicles onto alternate routes increasing travel times, adding to freight costs and reducing customer traffic for business through Lithgow, Blue Mountains and the central west.

Mr Toole said every extra kilometre travelled by a truck means higher freight costs, every family choosing not to make the trip means less money through the tills of local businesses, and every day this closure drags on means more damage to the regional economy.

Mr Toole said the closure was not just a local issue but a statewide economic issue.

"The Great Western Highway is the gateway to the Central West. It connects producers to markets, workers to jobs, and visitors to regional communities,” Mr Toole said.

"When that link is broken for 100 days, the consequences are felt right across regional NSW.

"Regional communities deserve better than excuses."

Transport for NSW in May announced they had shortlisted options and would work with two engineering consortia to develop their proposed solutions to determine the safest and fastest solution to open the road.

Examining both options in parallel will allow the Government to move faster towards selecting a consortium and starting major construction, the NSW Government said in a statement on 13 May.

Early preparation works were under way on site to enable construction to begin as soon as the engineering solution is confirmed.