More than 400 Year 10 students have taken part in a road safety program aimed at helping young people understand the life-changing consequences of road crashes before they get behind the wheel.

At the centre of it is the mock crash demonstration, emergency services joining forces with community members and youth actors with the goal of reducing road trauma.

This year, eight high schools from Forbes, Parkes and Lachlan shires, along with the OCTEC Transition to Work Program attendees in Parkes and Forbes, have been part of the NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program.

Council's road safety and injury prevention officer Melanie Suitor said the purpose of the mock crash demonstration was to show young drivers what happens when a crash occurs.

Emergency services and youth actors in this year's mock crash demonstration.

The demonstration started with a short video introducing the youth actors and setting the scene about how the crash occurred.

"Then the curtains opened, and the audience watched as the youth actors called '000' for help," Ms Suitor said.

"When emergency service personnel arrived, they were confronted with two severely injured trapped passengers, one dead passenger and an emotional driver."

More videos included point-of-view footage of what happened at the police station and the hospital after the crash, and the demonstration concluded with recorded victim impact statements which highlighted what life has been like for the driver, her surviving passengers and their families nine months on.

“The students were all glued to the car and the actors - you could hear a pin drop," Ms Suitor said.

"I think the message really hit home to them about the trauma involved in car crashes because it was so very realistic."

Students watch recorded victim impact statements which highlights life after the crash at the end of the demonstration.

This year's mock crash moved to Parkes' new $4.8 million State Emergency Service headquarters and involved many people - from the youth actors who auditioned for roles through local emergency service personnel.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in putting this mock car crash demonstration together - it's a real team effort and I couldn't have done this without your support and assistance," Ms Suitor said.

Thanks to Westlime, Regency Medical, the McMasters, Parkes Auto Wreckers, Felton Industries, Parkes High School counsellor and chaplain, Red Bend Catholic College counsellor, Lehni Milford, Lacey Ticehurst, Joshua King, Daniel Heard, Senior Constable Brett Ryan, Senior Constable Natalie Rolfe, Constable Rebekah O’Connor, Constable Lucas Bravenboer, Rebecca Medd, Mitchell Johns, Mirabella Creek, Kim Palmer, Leanne Field, Jeff Field, David Law, Matthew Hando, Jeremy Head, Gail Alchin, Caitlin Goman, Glen Morgan, Sherry Morgan, CCT Productions - and youth actors Chloe Browne, Lexi Herden, Marshall Munn and Abigail Heard.

The cast and crew of this year's mock crash demonstration that's part of the Youth Driver Education Program. Front is council's road safety and injury prevention officer Melanie Suitor, Abigail Heard, Lexi Herden, Chloe Browne, Marshall Munn and makeup artist Sherry Morgan. Behind Sherry is Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott.

PHOTO: Kim Palmer

The mock crash program has been running since 2009.

Stage manager Glen Morgan and makeup artist Sherry Morgan are among the original people involved in the demonstration from the first year.

Abigail has been part of the youth acting cast for the last three years and Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott has been the victim's father for five or so years - he appears in the recorded impact statements.

"For 17 years I have been attending the mock crash and it never fails to deliver," Cr Westcott said.

"I know this program saved lives over those years and we owe Mel Suitor and her team (SES, police and ambulance) a great sense of gratitude.

"It has always been hard to watch but that is the whole point. The real thing is much worse."

The program also benefits emergency services personnel and volunteers, acting as a valuable training exercise. PHOTO: Kim Palmer

The program also benefits emergency services personnel and volunteers, acting as a valuable training exercise.

"It’s a really effective program that gives our experienced road crash rescue operators a chance to hone their skills," said NSW SES Parkes Unit Commander Inspector Kim Palmer.

"It’s also fabulous for our newer volunteers to have a go and get a feel for whether this is a path they want take in their emergency service journey."

Since the program began there has been a 27 per cent reduction in crashes on local roads involving a young driver (17-25 years old).

Follow-up classroom lessons are being held over the next few weeks.