Northparkes Operations and Traditional Owners in Peak Hill have returned cultural heritage artefacts found on the mine site to Country.

It's the first time in Northparkes’ history they have completed a repatriation of Aboriginal artefacts.

Artefacts, either needing to be removed to keep safe for future mining operations or others stored onsite, were returned during a special ceremony on 23 April.

The event was described as deeply emotional for everyone in attendance and consisted of a smoking ceremony with Tyrone Robinson, cultural dancing and smoking the artefacts before being placed in the chosen location.

It was coordinated through the collaborative efforts of Northparkes' Aboriginal liaison officers and the Peak Hill Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC).

Peak Hill Local Aboriginal Land Council chair Frances Robinson said cultural artefacts found at the Northparkes Operations mining site, were after 30 years returned to Country with the utmost respect.

Peak Hill LALC chair Frances Robinson gave the Welcome to Country and acknowledged the care, planning and respect shown throughout the process.

She said this was a most important event for the Upper Bogan Aboriginal community.

"Thirty years of artefacts were returned to Country with the utmost respect," Frances said.

Northparkes general manager Thomas Lethbridge said as a mining operation, they are acutely aware the ground they work on holds far more than resources.

“It holds stories, history and deep cultural significance that stretches back tens of thousands of years. That is something we actively respect," he said.

"The artefacts we repatriated are part of a living culture. They carry meaning, identity, and connection - to people, to Country and to generations past and future.

"This repatriation reflects our commitment to working in genuine partnership with our Traditional Owners. Not just in words, but in actions.

"It is about listening, learning and ensuring that respect for cultural heritage is embedded in everything we do."

Northparkes Operations group community relations advisor Charmaine Saltner speaking at the ceremony.

Cr Joy Paddison was honoured to be among those present for the special event at the Northparkes site.

"I had extended the invitation to Cr Joy Paddison because since the Solidarity Walk (in December)... she has shown genuine support and respect for our community," Frances added.

For Cr Paddison, she said: "The event marked a significant and respectful occasion where artefacts collected and safely stored over the last 30 years, were formally returned to Country.

"It was a privilege to witness the significance of artefacts being respectfully returned to Country."