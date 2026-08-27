For more than 40 years, Mark Ritchie has dedicated his time, knowledge and energy to helping others across the Parkes Shire.

It's for this reason he was named our Citizen of the Year at this year's Australia Day Awards in Parkes.

As nominations open for the 2027 Parkes Shire Australia Day Awards, Parkes Shire Council has been running a series of award winner profiles on social media to celebrate the great citizens in our communities and to remind people to nominate anyone they think may be worthy of such recognition.

Featured here are the Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year profiles.

Throughout Mark's career as an electrical trades teacher and trainer, Mark has mentored generations of apprentices, including volunteering his time to tutor aspiring electricians preparing for their capstone exams.

Beyond his profession, he has made a lasting contribution through his involvement with Rotary Club of Parkes, coaching tennis, supporting local schools, and leading youth development programs that inspire the next generation of community leaders.

Reflecting on receiving the 2026 Citizen of the Year Award, Mark said it was really nice to be recognised.

"Even being nominated was a big surprise," he said.

"I look back with very fond memories of all the wonderful people I worked with, who gave of themselves and I learnt from.

"I like the saying 'You make a living by what you get, but you make a life by what you give'."

Mark believes the Australia Day Awards highlight the people and organisations that make Parkes Shire such a special place.

"Awards really are a celebration of what makes our town such a wonderful place to live," he said.

"I would encourage people to nominate those individuals and organisations doing great work in our community."

Nenyasha "Asha" Munodawafa was named Young Citizen of the Year this year.

For Nenyasha "Asha" Munodawafa, our Young Citizen of the Year, she is already making a remarkable difference in the community at a young age.

As the founder of The Hey Sis Project, Asha has created a safe, inclusive space where young women across the Parkes Shire can build confidence, develop leadership skills and form lasting friendships.

From Galentine's Day celebrations and community fundraisers to weekly all-girls cardio tennis sessions, Asha is inspiring the next generation to connect, grow and thrive.

Reflecting on receiving the Young Citizen of the Year Award Asha said it was incredibly humbling.

"It wasn't just recognition for me, but for the importance of creating opportunities for young people, particularly young girls, to feel empowered, connected and confident," she said.

Asha believes the Australia Day Awards are an important way to celebrate the people who quietly make our community stronger every day.

"I hope it encourages community members to take the time to nominate someone they admire," she said.

"There are so many incredible people across the Parkes Shire whose kindness, leadership and service deserve to be celebrated."

The Parkes Shire Australia Day Awards are a great opportunity to recognise and thank the hardworking members of our towns in the Parkes Shire, be it for their community efforts, cultural pursuits or sporting endeavours.

There are awards presented under all three of these areas:

The Community Awards feature six categories: Citizen of the Year Award, Young Citizen of the Year Award, Community Event of the Year Award, Community Lifetime Achievement Award, Environmental Citizen of the Year Award (open age), and Young Environment Citizen of the Year Award (school-age).

The Cultural Awards include four categories: Performance Award, Literary Award, Visual Arts Award, and Cultural Lifetime Achievement Award.

And there are nine awards presented for the Parkes Shire Sporting Awards: Sports Person of the Year, Junior Sports Person of the Year, Sports Team of the Year, Coach/Trainer / Manager of the Year, Referee/Umpire / Official of the Year, Senior Sports Person or Team of the Year, Sports Administrator of the Year, Lifetime Contribution to Sport Award, and Ron Harrison OAM Rising Star Award.

If you know someone who makes a difference in the community, help the Australia Day Committee celebrate these people whose dedication, generosity and community spirit make the Parkes Shire a great place to live by nominating them.

Visit https://bit.ly/3PWZ3Ys to view the guidelines, complete the nomination form and submit it before 4 December.