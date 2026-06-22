A man has died after his car crashed into a tree about 10km outside of Forbes early Monday morning.

Emergency services were called about three kilometres west of the intersection of Yarrabandai Road and The Bogan Way at Forbes about 6.45am following reports a car had hit a tree.

Central West Police District officers attended and found a car had left the roadway and collided with a tree, trapping the driver inside the vehicle, a NSW Police statement issued to media said.

The male driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however he could not be revived and died at the scene.

Police have established a crime scene and officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit have commenced an investigation into the cause of the crash.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.