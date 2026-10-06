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Locals flag fuel prices, need for regional business support in survey

<p>Federal member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey MP with mayors and council representatives calling for the Inland Rail project to continue north of Parkes at Parliament earlier this year.</p>\\n
<p>Federal member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey MP with mayors and council representatives calling for the Inland Rail project to continue north of Parkes at Parliament earlier this year.</p>\\n

Federal member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey MP with mayors and council representatives calling for the Inland Rail project to continue north of Parkes at Parliament earlier this year.

MP Jamie Chaffey encourages members of Parkes electorate to highlight local issues in his survey
Brendan McCool
October 6, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, October 8, 2026 • 06:47

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