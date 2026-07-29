A local man has won $3 million playing Keno after his bowling club mates waited anxiously for him to check his ticket on Saturday.

He has described the win as a life-changer, giving him the chance to say goodbye to renting for good.

The resident who's lived in both Parkes and Forbes held the Keno 10 Spot jackpot in draw 891, which was purchased and drawn on Saturday at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club.

His total prize was $3,078,206.90.

Despite discovering the multi-million-dollar windfall, the cheerful man was still coming to terms with the news this week, and how he found out will be a yarn he'll share for years to come.

“It hasn’t really hit me!” He laughed, telling Keno's Media Centre.

“I am in complete disbelief.

“I wasn’t even there when the win had taken place. I put the Keno ticket on and then went to the town next door.

“I was about 30km from Forbes and I received a phone call. Someone rang me and said ‘someone has won $3 million at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club! You better come back and check."

The man said he didn’t really feel like going back to the club but changed his mind.

“I came back to the club and everyone was waiting with bated breath for me to check the ticket," he said.

“I scanned it in and I couldn’t believe it."

With $3 million opening the doors to endless possibilities, the newly-crowned multi-millionaire had a couple of plans in mind with his prize.

“It’s a life-changer. I’m retired now, and I have no superannuation,” he revealed.

“I will be buying a family home. I currently rent a little flat and I’ve wanted to buy a home for a long time. We’re going to go house hunting today actually," he said on Monday.

“I will be buying a house where I can fit in some old cars, as a car enthusiast.

“I will give some to my children as well. I have no plans to waste the prize, it will go to good use.

“Thank you very much. Like I said, it’s a complete life-changer for us.”

Forbes Sports and Recreation Club operations manager Joe Papalia said he and his team were feeling ecstatic to have sold a major Keno winning entry worth $3 million over the weekend.

“It’s always so great when we sell a major Keno winning entry,” he said.

“We’re a small country town and all our customers are familiar faces, so it feels extra special to know this life-changing prize has gone to someone in our community.

"A huge congratulations to the winning man and we wish him all the very best with his prize."