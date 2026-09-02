Local Land Services is encouraging landholders to stay alert for signs of plague locusts and urging them to immediately report sightings leading into spring.

The advice comes following the Australian Plague Locust Commission warning of a moderate to high risk of regional locust infestations developing during spring for central and western NSW.

On the back of favourable conditions for locust breeding in autumn that resulted in above-baseline activity, landholders should be looking for signs of activity as locust eggs that were laid in autumn start to hatch.

Signs of activity include nymphs hopping on the ground, small holes in the ground, vegetation damage and buzzing sounds.

Early reporting of nymph activity is vital to reducing the risk of damaging locust infestations, as it provides Local Land Services biosecurity staff the chance to monitor populations, build a statewide picture, identify trends and plan for control programs.

“Landholders should be checking hard, bare ground near roads, farm infrastructure, crops where eggs are often laid and other sites where activity has previously been seen, for nymph hatching activity,” Local Land Services locust management project coordinator Kristy Bennetts said.

“If locusts are not reported and are left unmanaged, they can cause devastating damage to vegetation, pastures and crops, as well as public and community assets including gardens, parks and sporting fields.

“Landholders play a crucial role in reporting locust activity and helping to reduce these potential impacts, and we acknowledge their role and assistance in managing this pest.”

Landholders and land managers have a legal responsibility under the NSW Biosecurity Act 2015 to report actual or suspected locust activity within one business day.

Reports should be made to Local Land Services on 1300 795 299.

Local Land Services biosecurity staff can provide practical on-ground advice, help identify locusts, explain their behaviour and guide landholders on appropriate management options.

For more information, go online to www.nsw.gov.au/locusts