The Parkes Library came to life once again for this year's National Simultaneous Storytime.

On 27 May at 12pm Parkes Library performed the book Luna Roo the Kangaroo Baller by Adam Jackson and Adrian Lloyd with illustrations by Jake A Minton.

This year's performers were a mixture of talented Library and council staff which included Rachael Westcott, Amy Butler, Samantha Starr, Benson O'Donnell, Sharon Degeling, Dorothy Bables, Kerryn Jones, Tracy Dawson and Sally Chapman.

Jodi Sant also performed the story in a brilliant Luna Roo costume at the Peak Hill Library.

The story takes place during a tense soccer match and even that staging didn't deter library staff to bring this story to life.

With the help from materials sourced from the Marramarra Makerspace staff built small soccer goals and created individual animal costumes.

The wonderful crowd was made-up of members of the public plus local preschools including PECC, Kiddie Academy, Nessy's Nursery and Bangala-la.

Peak Hill Library made National Simultaneous Storytime extra special with a special guest appearance by Luna Roo herself and Karen the Joey.

At Peak Hill Library, Jodi Sant pulled out all stops for their early NSS celebration.

"We were thrilled to welcome a surprise appearance from Luna Roo herself, along with some very special galah commentators who flew in all the way from Uluru just for the occasion," Peak Hill Library reported.

"But the real star of the show was little joey Karen, kindly lent to Maureen by her owners Ben and Daz. Karen completely stole the spotlight - and probably a few hearts too!

"A huge thank you to Mikaela and Alice for being our fabulous galah guest readers, Maureen for bringing along little Karen and sharing her incredible knowledge and wisdom about caring for kangaroos, and Corey for capturing all the special moments on camera. Special thanks also to the Central School and everyone who joined us to make the day so much fun."

Parkes Shire Libraries has once again made National Simultaneous Storytime extra special and we can't wait to see what they come up with for next year's event.