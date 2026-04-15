The Western District has claimed the Royal Agricultural Society’s District Exhibit Perpetual Shield for the first time in 37 years with a display that celebrates the changing face of agriculture and features winning food and fibre from across our vast region.

The Shield – first awarded in 1911 and presented every year at Sydney Royal Show - is the oldest trophy in continuous RAS competition.

Winning it means everything, says manager Stuart Muller.

Stuart and his team of volunteers will spend nearly a month at the Show, but the work behind the display stretches far beyond that. Their efforts to source the finest produce begin again almost as soon as they return home.

Each sample of cheese, wine, wool, honey, vegetables, preserves, grasses, hay and grain earns points toward the final score - this year’s victory built on 35 first‑place results and numerous placings.

The Western District exhibit itself is an impressive sight: 14 metres wide and nine metres high.

This year’s backdrop, hand‑crafted entirely from wool, cotton and alpaca fleece, was inspired by Elioth Gruner’s 1916 painting Morning Light, which hangs in the Art Gallery of NSW.

From that heritage image, the display moved into the present, showing how agriculture continues to evolve - a farmer working with a laptop, drone and solar‑powered pump.

“From the past to the future would be the best way to describe it,” Stuart said.

The District Exhibits remain a major drawcard for show‑goers, who stop to admire the craftsmanship and learn about the produce on display. Items are also available for purchase.

“We have at least four to five people out the front, talking to people, showing them different fibres and seeds,” Stuart said.

“A lot of people see it and talk to us.”

Behind the scenes, the exhibit is a labour of love.

Volunteers travel thousands of kilometres to find the best crops, grade grains to the finest samples, and select the most picture‑perfect produce.

This year’s display brought together contributions from Forbes, Gilgandra, Molong, Mendooran, Rydal, Lithgow, Borenore, Wellington, Parkes, Tomingley and many towns in between.

“It’s a big area, we cover 56 shows in the western half of NSW,” Stuart said.

Stuart was mentored into the manager’s role by the late Tom Dwyer, a passionate Forbes advocate for the exhibit, and took over six years ago.

His team includes several locals who share that commitment.

“(Tom’s) commitment, his knowledge, what he passed down to us and the passion he had – I think it’s carrying through, very much so,” Stuart said.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to get this - for everyone. It’s a team effort and we all did our part.”

That team extends beyond the volunteers.

Stuart acknowledged the many producers who contributed, along with helpers such as Mark Bray from Eugowra’s M and A Bray Transport, who moves the exhibit to and from Sydney each year.

“There’s a lot of helpers. Just a little help goes a long way,” he said.

Competition between districts is fierce and the standard exceptionally high, but the camaraderie is genuine.

“I wish Tom was here to see it. He’d be up top, him and Les, smiling and having a drink,” Stuart said.