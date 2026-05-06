Transport for NSW has moved to the next stage of plans to reinstate Mitchells Causeway, shortlisting proposed engineering solutions.

Transport for NSW (Transport) Deputy Secretary Matt Fuller said he was pleased by the level of interest from the industry that were invited to provide realistic solutions to reinstate this critical road link.

“We are moving at pace and the fact that we have ten submissions from a range of entities is very pleasing," he said.

“This week we will narrow these down and identify which proposals will move to the next stage. From there, at least two companies will move through the next phase of the process, where their proposals will be further developed and assessed before the final solution is chosen.

“We hope to give the community an update on how this is progressing next week.”

The Great Western Highway closed at the location on 8 March, after Transport for NSW identified serious cracking and defects in the road at Mitchells Causeway.

A select group of just over 20 companies with relevant experience were invited to submit proposals for Mitchells Causeway following an industry briefing on Thursday 23 April and site inspection on Wednesday 29 April.

Transport said representatives were told nothing was off the table.

Mr Fuller said the delivery timelines would be a key part of the decision-making process to ensure a solution can be implemented to reopen the road as quickly and as safely as possible.